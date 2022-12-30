Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents obtained by WMBF News show an arrest was made after police activity slowed traffic in part of Little River on Thursday.

A police report from the Horry County Police Department states officers stopped a suspect, 26-year-old Chase Mitchell, at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market off Highway 17. The stop stemmed from a search warrant being served.

When one of the officers got out of their vehicle, they reportedly noticed the brake lights on Mitchell’s Jeep were still on.

The officer then asked Mitchell to turn off his vehicle, but he instead drove off and initiated a chase.

Details about the pursuit were limited, but the incident report states stop sticks were deployed at one point.

Police said Mitchell then turned onto Highway 1008 after his tires were damaged. He was eventually taken into custody. Pills also turned up as police searched the vehicle.

Police were also called to the nearby McLeod Hospital, where an employee told dispatchers they saw Mithcell throwing out pills from the vehicle during the chase. More pills were found in the hospital’s parking lot.

The investigation also backed up traffic along Highway 17 in Little River during the afternoon and early evening. Cameras from the South Carolina Department of Transportation showed cars backed up on Highway 17 in the area of Bayshore Drive.

The HCPD also said officers were cleaning debris and litter from the roadway in connection to the case.

The incident report states that arrest warrants for failure to stop for blue lights and trafficking methamphetamine will be presented to a magistrate judge.

Online records show Mitchell was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday afternoon and remains there as of Friday, but no charges have been listed.

