North Myrtle Beach to honor officer who died in New Year’s Day crash

(North Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of the North Myrtle Beach community will remember a police officer who died in a crash nearly two years ago.

A ceremony honoring Sgt. Gordon Best will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Building. City officials said friends, family local leaders and Best’s fellow officers will be in attendance.

MORE COVERAGE | Loved ones, leaders honor fallen North Myrtle Beach sergeant at bridge dedication

Best was killed in a wreck on Jan. 1, 2021, while responding to a call for service at the Barefoot Resort. According to officials, wet road conditions caused Best to lose control of his vehicle and it veered into the northbound lane before colliding with a utility pole.

“Sgt. Best will always be remembered for his dedication to a wonderful family,” the city said in a statement announcing the ceremony. “He will be remembered for his life and his sacrifice in the line of duty. He will be remembered for protecting the public as an honored member of the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.”

The city says Best joined the North Myrtle Beach Police Department in October 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in 2019.

