Myrtle Beach police cracking down on traffic enforcement, increasing presence for New Years Eve

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement continues to stress to the community that roads around Myrtle Beach are busier this time of year.

Now with the New Year coming along in just a matter of days, Myrtle Beach police said they’re increasing their presence and cracking down on traffic violations, no matter what they may be.

Sgt. Tom Vest took WMBF News around Myrtle Beach and stressed the importance of still getting to enjoy your holiday parties but doing so responsibly and safely.

“As far as holiday traffic safety goes, we’ll have additional officers working not only the events but also the entire city. A lot of that focus is on traffic enforcement,” Vest said.

Vest said throughout his career with Myrtle Beach police, he’s seen horrific accidents because of drunk driving, some he said he’ll never forget.

He and the entire department are reminding drivers to be responsible and to plan ahead.

“We understand everybody wants to have a good time, just make a plan before you go out so that you have a way to get home safely and you’re not trying to make those decisions that are potentially life-changing decisions,” Vest said.

