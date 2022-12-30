Submit a Tip
Marion Fire Rescue crews respond to a house fire Thursday night

fire
fire(mgn)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Thursday night on Long Leaf Road.

Crews were called to the scene of the fire on the 100 block of Long Leaf Road shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday night, where they found a single-wide mobile home with visible fire and smoke.

Using an aggressive interior attack, firefighters were able to put out the fire and clear the scene around 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

