Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road.

She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating. WMBF News has reached out for more information about what led up to the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation slows traffic in Little River area
Police activity slows traffic in Little River area
Waffle House sign
Report: Waffle House employee in Conway area fights off intruders with his own gun
SCHP: Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash along Highway 17 Business near Garden City
Police Presence in Socastee neighborhood
Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area
Jenni Dodge Smith
Conway woman faces felony DUI after Christmas Eve head-on collision injures 5

Latest News

VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River, police say
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River, police say
VIDEO: Busted water heater floods Winna’s Kitchen in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Busted water heater floods Winna’s Kitchen in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: ‘Drug-related federal arrest’ made after large police presence in Socastee, FBI says
VIDEO: ‘Drug-related federal arrest’ made after large police presence in Socastee, FBI says
Coroner: 18-year-old on dirt bike killed in Garden City-area crash