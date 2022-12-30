Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road.

She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating. WMBF News has reached out for more information about what led up to the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

