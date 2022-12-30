Man, 81, with possible cognitive issues reported missing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing 81-year-old man.

James A. Locklear’s family reported him missing on Friday.

He was last seen at his home around 5:30 a.m. Friday, wearing a blue jean shirt, black ball cap with a Native American symbol, block boots and blue jeans. He is driving a red 1994 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with North Carolina license plate number YPJ-4690.

There are concerns because Locklear is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

He is Native American and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

