Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man, 81, with possible cognitive issues reported missing in Robeson County

James A. Locklear, 81, was reported missing by his family members on Friday.
James A. Locklear, 81, was reported missing by his family members on Friday.(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing 81-year-old man.

James A. Locklear’s family reported him missing on Friday.

He was last seen at his home around 5:30 a.m. Friday, wearing a blue jean shirt, black ball cap with a Native American symbol, block boots and blue jeans. He is driving a red 1994 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with North Carolina license plate number YPJ-4690.

There are concerns because Locklear is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

He is Native American and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation slows traffic in Little River area
Police activity slows traffic in Little River area
Waffle House sign
Report: Waffle House employee in Conway area fights off intruders with his own gun
Police Presence in Socastee neighborhood
Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area
SCHP: Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash along Highway 17 Business near Garden City
Jenni Dodge Smith
Conway woman faces felony DUI after Christmas Eve head-on collision injures 5

Latest News

Chief: Suspect fired shots at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire
.
VIDEO: Conway Police Chief Dale Long provides statement on officer-involved shooting
Report: HCPD officer hears ‘barrage’ of shots fired in Green Sea; home hit by bullets
A busted water heater flooded Winna's Kitchen in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.
Busted water heater floods Winna’s Kitchen in Myrtle Beach; community rallies behind restaurant