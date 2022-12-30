‘He always had that smile’: Community gathers to remember, celebrate Jonah Burton

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Jonah Burton is remembered by his family as being courageous and kind to others in the last few months of his life.

Those whose lives he impacted gathered Friday to celebrate his own, which was tragically cut short on Christmas Eve.

Jonah died at the age of 8 after a battle with a rare form of brain cancer for most of his life.

“He didn’t let him hold him down. He didn’t feel sorry a lot and he went out to enjoy life,” said Shane Burton, Jonah’s father.

His view of the world and personality were what brought the Grand Strand community together, even on his very last day.

”Never once he had an unhappy face. No matter what he was going through he always had that smile and that happy face,” said Sgt. Jill Domogauer with the Horry County Police Department.

Shane said he spent these last moments beside his son, who left a powerful message for his family.

“He said these exact words. He said, ‘I know is going to be sad and you and mommy are going to be so torn up and is going to be sad but I promise you guys are going to be okay,’” said Shane Burton “I just feel honored to be his dad. I’m honored to be his dad. Instead of falling apart, I feel more together.”

It was Jonah’s personality that brought the Horry County community together.

Back in October, the family was told Jonah may not make it to see his birthday on Dec. 21. So the family organized a special celebration earlier in the month, where Jonah was sworn in as an honorary firefighter with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

At his memorial service Friday, he received all honor medals from the HCPD, including the Medal of Valor.

“I will always have Jonah in my heart,” said Domogauer. “He is with me today and he is with me tonight on duty. He is a brother in blue and he meant more than what words can express.”

