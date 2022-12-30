FIRST ALERT: Warm & wet New Year’s Eve on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Good morning & happy Friday! We’ve made it to the last work day of 2022 and it’s a mild start as you step out the door for any plans you may have!

TODAY

If you’re off today, make sure you find time to spend outside. Temperatures will climb from the 40s this morning into the upper 60s this afternoon. While clouds will increase throughout the day, most of us won’t see the rain until New Year’s Eve. However, there is just a slim chance for an isolated shower as we head into the evening hours and our next system approaches the Carolinas.

Clouds will increase with a stray shower chance for today. (WMBF)

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Skies will turn overcast tonight and into Saturday morning. Showers will start to increase by daybreak on Saturday with increasing coverage throughout the day and well into the afternoon hours.

Rain chances increase as we head into New Year's Eve. (WMBF)

Even with the rain and clouds throughout the day, temperatures will reach the upper 60s by the afternoon. If you do plan on heading out to celebrate New Year’s Eve, there is some good news regarding the forecast for the rain chances tomorrow night.

The latest guidance this morning continues to show an earlier departure time for the end of the rain. While rain chances will be as high as 80% through the afternoon hours, the risk of showers will quickly drop to 30% for the beaches and 20% for inland areas by midnight as we ring in 2023.

Off & on showers will continue through the day on Saturday. (WMBF)

Keep in mind though that showers will be scattered in nature through the evening. So any outdoor plans will need to have the rain gear ready, just in case.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

We kick off 2023 with a beautiful day! Mostly cloudy skies will start the day but clouds will decrease as drier air moves into the area. This will give way to increasing sunshine and temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Highs will reach the upper 60s for both New Year's Eve & New Year's Day! The rain chances will be dropping through the evening as we ring in 2023. (WMBF)

Looking ahead, a warm and more active weather pattern is likely next week with highs in the 70s at times. A strong cold front looks to bring a risk of showers and a few storms midweek, causing our temperatures to fall into the 50s by next weekend.

