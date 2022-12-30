FBI involved as large police presence in Socastee yields drug arrest

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in the Socastee area resulted in an arrest earlier this week.

The FBI’s Charlotte office confirmed to WMBF News that 32-year-old Corey Warren, of Conway, was taken into custody Wednesday night. Authorities were seen in the area of Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef.

No further details were immediately available, but an FBI spokesperson said it was a “drug-related federal arrest.”

Records show Warren was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center following his arrest. No charges were listed as of Friday afternoon.

