Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner: 18-year-old on dirt bike killed in Garden City-area crash

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a crash involving a dirt bike near Garden City.

South Carolina Highway Patrol LCpl. Nick Pye confirmed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon two vehicles, a 2013 Suzuki dirt bike and a 2016 Chevrolet SUV collided along Highway 17 Business.

The SUV was heading southbound on Highway 17 Business and was attempting to make a left turn when it collided with the dirt bike which was heading north.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the operator of the dirt bike, identified as 18-year-old Brock Howze, was killed in the crash. She added that Howze was from the Murrells Inlet area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation slows traffic in Little River area
Police activity slows traffic in Little River area
Waffle House sign
Report: Waffle House employee in Conway area fights off intruders with his own gun
SCHP: Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash along Highway 17 Business near Garden City
Police Presence in Socastee neighborhood
Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area
Jenni Dodge Smith
Conway woman faces felony DUI after Christmas Eve head-on collision injures 5

Latest News

VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River, police say
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River, police say
VIDEO: ‘Drug-related federal arrest’ made after large police presence in Socastee, FBI says
VIDEO: ‘Drug-related federal arrest’ made after large police presence in Socastee, FBI says
VIDEO: Busted water heater floods Winna’s Kitchen in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Busted water heater floods Winna’s Kitchen in Myrtle Beach
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says