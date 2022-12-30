Coroner: 18-year-old on dirt bike killed in Garden City-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a crash involving a dirt bike near Garden City.

South Carolina Highway Patrol LCpl. Nick Pye confirmed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon two vehicles, a 2013 Suzuki dirt bike and a 2016 Chevrolet SUV collided along Highway 17 Business.

The SUV was heading southbound on Highway 17 Business and was attempting to make a left turn when it collided with the dirt bike which was heading north.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the operator of the dirt bike, identified as 18-year-old Brock Howze, was killed in the crash. She added that Howze was from the Murrells Inlet area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.