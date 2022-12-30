Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Chief: Suspect fired shots at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire

In a statement on Friday morning, Conway Police Chief Dale Long said there was an officer-involved shooting Thursday night on Forest Loop Road.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Conway.

In a statement on Friday morning, Conway Police Chief Dale Long said the officer performed a traffic stop around 9 p.m. on Forest Loop Road just off 9th Avenue.

“The subject exited his vehicle and immediately started shooting at the officer,” Long said in a video statement on Facebook.

The police department said the officer returned fire and hit the suspect.

The involved officer and arriving officers immediately provided help to the suspect until EMS arrived, according to the Conway Police Department.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer was not hurt in the shooting.

The police chief said they don’t believe anyone else is involved and they are not looking for anyone else in the case.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect in the case or the officer involved.

SLED is now the lead agency in the investigation.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence in Socastee neighborhood
Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area
Waffle House sign
Report: Waffle House employee in Conway area fights off intruders with his own gun
Police investigation slows traffic in Little River area
Police activity slows traffic in Little River area
SCHP: Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash along Highway 17 Business near Garden City
Jenni Dodge Smith
Conway woman faces felony DUI after Christmas Eve head-on collision injures 5

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Conway Police Chief Dale Long provides statement on officer-involved shooting
Report: HCPD officer hears ‘barrage’ of shots fired in Green Sea; home hit by bullets
.
VIDEO: Pee Dee community reacts to teen shooting in Florence
.
VIDEO: HCPD launches special investigation into suspicious, illegal activity in Little River; drugs, guns seized