Chief: Suspect fired shots at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Conway.

In a statement on Friday morning, Conway Police Chief Dale Long said the officer performed a traffic stop around 9 p.m. on Forest Loop Road just off 9th Avenue.

“The subject exited his vehicle and immediately started shooting at the officer,” Long said in a video statement on Facebook.

The police department said the officer returned fire and hit the suspect.

The involved officer and arriving officers immediately provided help to the suspect until EMS arrived, according to the Conway Police Department.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer was not hurt in the shooting.

The police chief said they don’t believe anyone else is involved and they are not looking for anyone else in the case.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect in the case or the officer involved.

SLED is now the lead agency in the investigation.

