Busted water heater floods Winna’s Kitchen in Myrtle Beach; community rallies behind restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach restaurant whose mission is to provide hot meals to those who are struggling, is now in need of some help.

Kinsey Muller, one of the owners of the restaurant, said a busted water heater from the apartment above the restaurant, flooded the business on Thursday.

In videos posted by Muller, water can be seen pouring into the restaurant and causing heavy damage.

The family-owned restaurant opened in September 2021 along Main Street in Myrtle Beach. Customers can help take part in the restaurant’s mission to feed those in need by ordering a “Number One” which covers the cost of a meal for anyone who is hungry.

The restaurant said it will be closed while repairs are being made but in the meantime, Winna’s Kitchen is looking for a partner restaurant to help pick their “Number One” meals and it’s also looking for a place to host its New Year’s Eve dinner.

Many in the community have already heard about the restaurant’s struggles and have reached out to help Winna’s Kitchen.

“Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it. We’re floored with how our community have reached out with encouraging words, and solutions, and love,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page.

MORE INFORMATION | Winna’s Kitchen Flood Recovery GoFundMe

People in the community have also set up a GoFundMe page to help out. Muller said the money raised by the GoFundMe will help them pay their employees until the insurance comes through.

“Our doors may be closed for now but #DoGood continues through you,” Winna’s Kitchen stated.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.