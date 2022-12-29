‘We are always looking for foster families’: Statewide need for more foster families in the new year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - In the Carolinas, there is a shortage of foster families. In South Carolina, there are around 4,000 children in the foster care system.

In Robeson County, there are around 400 children in the foster care system and officials there are looking for more places to safely house them.

“We are always looking for foster families,” said Dawn Gavasci, partner manager at Robeson County Department of Social Services.

The Caldwell family lives in Horry County and Josh and Morgan opened their hearts and home to foster kids in need in 2017.

“We initially started this whole journey because we had been married for so many years and we didn’t get pregnant. That was a goal of mine, I always wanted to be a mom,” said Morgan.

The couple decided to look into fostering, the process was not an easy one. There are classes, background checks, and other forms of training before the county can place a child.

“It’s just a process of your situation. What kind of kids you’re willing to work with and then you can choose to go further in your training, which could include getting kids with more trauma,” said Josh Caldwell.

Most kids placed in the system are there because of a situation or circumstance where their parental home or guardian is deemed unable to properly care for the child.

Julia is a teenager placed in the Caldwell’s home over the summer.

“I don’t have to worry about my next meal or if there will be a roof over my head,” said Julia.

She was removed from her father’s custody and was placed in one home before the Caldwells.

“The system has been alright, it works well enough but there could be improvements,” said Julia.

In November of this year, Josh and Morgan legally adopted three of the five children in their care. For Treighton Caldwell, his former foster homes were too crowded and he has enjoyed the space at the home he has been in for two and a half years.

“If you have older kids, just make sure you have a bigger house because they like more space,” said Treighton.

Just two years before she is aged out of the foster care system, Julia shares a goal that her parents have never heard of before.

“I probably won’t have my own biological children, but since I’ve been in the system I’ve seen what it’s like. I’ve thought a great deal about getting a license to become a foster parent,” she said.

This revelation made Morgan somewhat emotional.

“It makes me feel really good like I’ve made a difference in her life. It makes my heart happy,” said Morgan.

There are a number of ways to get information about becoming a foster parent. You can start with the state department of social services website: https://dss.sc.gov/

