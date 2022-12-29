Submit a Tip
Warrants: 5 arrested in connection to a ‘gunfight’ in Darlington County neighborhood

Left to right: Jameison Garner, Lawrence Burroughs, Jyrek Prince, Tiffany Sumpter **not pictured is the 17-year-old due to his age**(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people who were hurt in a shooting last month in Darlington County, are now the ones facing charges.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests of Jamieson Garner, Lawrence Burroughs, Jyrek Prince and a 17-year-old boy in connection to a shooting on Nov. 6 in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue in Lamar.

Arrest warrants show that the four did “engage in a gunfight with multiple people in a neighborhood thus menacing public order and tranquility by inciting violence.”

All four were shot during the incident.

Now all four are charged with breach of peace aggravated in nature.

Tiffany Sumpter was also arrested in connection to the case.

Authorities said the shooting took place at her home and she ended up taking two people hurt in the shooting to the hospital. But deputies said she never notified law enforcement about the shooting.

She is charged with misprison of a felony.

Garner, Burroughs, Prince and Sumpter have been released from the detention center. The teen’s status is unknown.

