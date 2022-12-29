Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Starbucks altering rewards program

It's going to take more effort to get a free beverage at Starbucks.
It's going to take more effort to get a free beverage at Starbucks.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is changing its rewards program.

Starting Feb. 13, members will need to spend more to get free drinks and food.

Right now, members earn a free cup of coffee or tea, baked good or packaged snack when they have 50 stars, or points.

Soon, it will cost them 100 stars.

A free latte, frappuccino or hot breakfast item will cost 200 stars instead of 150, and salads, lunch sandwiches or protein boxes are going from 200 stars to 300.

Members earn one star for every dollar they spend using a credit card. They earn two stars if they use a Starbucks card.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Stanley Furrow
SLED investigating 57-year-old inmate’s death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Winning $150K Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Christopher Farrington
Warrants: Man shot at victim with BB gun during Myrtle Beach robbery
House fire closes roads in Socastee
Crews respond to house fire in Socastee area

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Makayla 1-on-1 with Congressman-elect Russell Fry
States routinely make adjustments in their voting laws — some subtle, some dramatic. But...
New year expected to bring more changes to state voting laws
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine
Justin Stetson, 34, faces one felony count of third-degree assault in connection with the May...
GRAPHIC: Minn. AG charges former officer in Floyd protest beating