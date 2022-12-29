Submit a Tip
SLED: High demand for Conceal Weapon Permits; over 22,000 pending applications

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - SLED currently has over 22,000 Concealed Weapon Permit applications that are in process.

They said they are working to meet the high demand for Concealed Weapons Permits.

Interest in CWP applications increased when state law made permits free on August 15, 2021.

With this high demand, local firearm experts, like Ethan Carney, say they’re seeing an increase in their concealed weapon permit classes lately.

“We do one class per month right now. It’s full. I’m not the only guy that does them. We’re not the only company that does them,” said Carney. “We’re about 32 to 36 people per class. So, if you multiply that by everybody else in the state, it could be very well that it starts to back up again.”

The bill signed by Governor Henry McMaster took effect on Aug. 15. It states open carry is only legal in South Carolina for those with a CC permit.

Carney said that’s what brings more people into his CWP classes.

“And we’ve had people who have never had guns are concerned about taking them. But it’s a great vehicle for people, to not only learn about guns and get their concealed carry permits, but the first part of the classroom portion is heavy on gun laws, what you can and what you can’t do,” said Carney.

While Carney said there are various reasons for this influx of people wanting to get a CWP, he said the main thing he’s prioritizing is educating his students properly.

He said, ”We feel that training is very important. I can’t emphasize that enough, especially for people carrying guns and people who have young children around. I don’t have young children around, but I do have grandkids around. So, I make sure every firearm I have is secure.”

