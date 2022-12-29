Submit a Tip
SCDNR warns of ‘significant sea turtle cold stun event’

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources(SCDNR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - State officials are asking beachgoers in South Carolina to keep an eye out for lethargic and stranded sea turtles as temperatures warm back up.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the state is currently seeing a “significant sea turtle cold stun event.”

“When water temperatures drop suddenly, as they did this past week, the sea turtles that inhabit our waterways have no time to move to deeper waters offshore,” the agency said in a statement Thursday. “When their core body temperatures drop below 55 degrees Fahrenheit, sea turtles become lethargic and have difficulty swimming, making them vulnerable to predators, boats and pneumonia.”

SCDNR added that some turtles may even wash ashore onto beaches or shallow areas of marsh.

Beachgoers are asked to keep the agency’s 24-hour wildlife hotline handy at 1-800-922-5431.

