S.C. representatives prefile bipartisan bill looking to ban TikTok from government devices

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A pair of South Carolina lawmakers have prefiled a bill that, if passed, would ban TikTok from being downloaded on state government devices.

State reps. Heather Bauer (D – District 75) and Bobby Cox (R – District 21) filed a bill earlier this month that would require the Department of Administration to prohibit electronic devices it manages from accessing websites and apps that threaten cybersecurity and infrastructure. The bill names TikTok as one of the prohibited apps.

The prefiled bill has been referred to the House Committee on Judiciary.

Earlier in December, Gov. Henry McMaster also issued an executive order blocking TikTok from state government devices as well.

“Federal law enforcement and national security officials have warned that TikTok poses a clear and present danger to its users, and a growing bi-partisan coalition in Congress is pushing to ban access to TikTok in the United States,” McMaster wrote in a letter to Marcia Adams, the executive director for the Department of Administration.

In the letter to Adams, the governor also requested a list of state agencies that the Department of Administration is unable to permanently block access to TikTok.

Concerns over TikTok on government devices have also reached Capitol Hill.

According to NBC News, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned members of Congress after the midterm elections that the Chinese government could use TikTok to control users’ devices for influence or espionage purposes.

The $1.7 million omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last week included a provision to ban the app and any application provided by TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, which is based in China.

