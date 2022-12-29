Submit a Tip
Robeson County health director Bill Smith passes away

Robeson County Health Director Bill Smith
Robeson County Health Director Bill Smith(Robeson County Government)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County Health Director Bill Smith has died, according to the Robeson County Government.

Smith’s passing was confirmed on the Robeson County Government’s Facebook page Wednesday evening.

“Robeson County Government announces with deep sadness the sudden death of Mr. Bill Smith, Robeson County Health Director. The Robeson County Government extends its most profound sympathies and condolences to Mr. Smith’s family, friends, and colleagues,” Robeson County Government officials said in a statement.

Smith served as health director for over 34 years.

In 2006, Smith received one of two statewide 2006 Ronald H. Levine Legacy Awards for Public Health for his continued contributions to public health at local, state, and national levels.

“Mr. Smith not only loved Robeson County but was a strong advocate for rural public health and the citizens it served.”

Smith began his public health career with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in 1977. He joined Robeson County’s Health Department in 1988 when he was appointed as the Health Director.

