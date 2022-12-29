Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Rescuers help goose stuck in frozen sand for days

Good Samaritans and firefighters helped rescue a goose from frozen sand after being stuck for days. (Source: Facebook/Indiana DNR Law Enforcement)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERTON, Ind. (CNN) - Some concerned citizens in Indiana called for help when they spotted a goose stuck in frozen sand.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the bird had gotten stuck in the frozen sand near Lake Michigan earlier this week.

The group, along with a few volunteer firefighters, were able to extract the trapped animal.

Officials said the goose is recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation and veterinary facility.

.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire damages multiple units
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Winning $150K Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Stanley Furrow
SLED investigating 57-year-old inmate’s death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity...
Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Warrants: Florence man held in dog kennel before being fatally shot; suspect charged Charles Book
.
VIDEO: SLED works on backlog of concealed weapons permit
.
VIDEO: Market Common preps for 10th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration
.
VIDEO: SLED investigating 57-year-old inmate’s death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
.
VIDEO: Victory lap for patient at Grand Strand Medical Center