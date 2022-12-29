Report: Horry County police investigate after 2 show up with gunshot wounds to hospital in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating after two people with gunshot wounds showed up at the McLeod Seacoast hospital in Little River Monday night.

Officers responded to the hospital off Highway 9 in Little River for reports of a past shooting. Upon arriving, hospital security told police two people with gunshot wounds were in the emergency room.

The responding officer reported both people were in stable condition.

The car the victims were driven in was found in the parking lot next to the hospital and was towed away, according to the report.

The location where the victims were shot was not indicated in the report.

No further details were provided.

