Police searching for suspect in Surfside Beach armed bank robbery

Surfside Beach TD Bank Armed Robbery Suspect
Surfside Beach TD Bank Armed Robbery Suspect(Surfside Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a Surfside Beach bank Thursday.

Around 1:15 p.m. the suspect walked into TD Bank in Surfside Beach and gave the teller a demand note. The note also indicated the suspect claimed to be armed.

The suspect has been described as a white male, approximately 5′8″, wearing blue jeans, a black Nike hoodie, black and orange Nike sneakers and gray gloves.

Anyone with information can call Surfside Beach Investigator Kehoe at 843-913-6356 or SBPD dispatch at 843-913-6368.

