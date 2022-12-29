Police searching for suspect in Surfside Beach armed bank robbery

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a Surfside Beach bank Thursday.

Around 1:15 p.m. the suspect walked into TD Bank in Surfside Beach and gave the teller a demand note. The note also indicated the suspect claimed to be armed.

The suspect has been described as a white male, approximately 5′8″, wearing blue jeans, a black Nike hoodie, black and orange Nike sneakers and gray gloves.

Anyone with information can call Surfside Beach Investigator Kehoe at 843-913-6356 or SBPD dispatch at 843-913-6368.

