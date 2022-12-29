Police activity slows traffic in Little River area

Submit a Tip
Police investigation slows traffic in Little River area
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic in Little River was slowed Thursday by police activity in the area.

The Horry County Police Department confirmed it was conducting an ongoing investigation in the Little River area, but further details were not immediately available. Police added that there is no risk to the community.

Cameras from the South Carolina Department of Transportation showed cars backed up on Highway 17 at Bayshore Drive throughout the afternoon.

The HCPD also said officers were cleaning debris and litter from the roadway in connection to the case.

Roads have since re-opened in the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

