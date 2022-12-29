Neighbor accused of killing 5-year-old Wilson boy pleads guilty

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man this morning admitted he killed a 5-year-old neighbor who was riding his bicycle in front of his home back in 2020.

Darrius Sessoms pleaded guilty to first degree murder in a Wilson County courtroom.

Prosecutors said they were seeking the death penalty against the 25-year-old man. Today’s plea deal takes the death penalty off the table.

Cannon Hinnant was riding his bike outside his dad’s home on Archers Road in Wilson when he was shot in the head. Hinnant’s mother said his two sisters, ages 8 and 7, saw their brother get shot.

Family members said there was no “bad blood” with the neighbor and it was unclear why Sessoms shot the boy.

The plea agreement calls for Sessoms to be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Darius Sessoms, Cannon Hinnant ((Source: WRAL News))

