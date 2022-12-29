Marlboro County woman charged with attempted murder after fight with mother, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was charged after authorities said she assaulted her mother earlier this month.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Heather Knight was arrested Wednesday after being released from the hospital. The arrest comes in connection to an incident that happened on Dec. 19 on Drigger’s Chapel Road in the Blenheim area.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call to a home about a fight between a mother and daughter. The victim called 911 again and stated that they had been stabbed.

The suspect, later identified as Knight, then barricaded herself in a room as deputies arrived. Authorities began to speak with Knight, who was armed with a knife and threatened to end her life multiple times. She also allegedly cut herself with the knife before being taken into custody.

Authorities later learned that Knight also allegedly assaulted the victim with a walker while on top of them and broke a television with a baseball bat.

She’s charged with attempted murder and malicious injury to personal property.

Court record show Knight was granted a $10,000 bond.

