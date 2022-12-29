Man arrested in connection to 2016 Horry County armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges years after an armed robbery in Horry County.

The Horry County Police Department said on Jan. 24, 2016, Thomas Brandon Crudo, now 29, stole an AK-47 before fleeing. Online records show he was extradited to J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Dec. 23.

According to the report, a group of men, including Crudo, met in front of a building on 2 Rittenhouse Road in the Socastee area.

The report states the victim did not tell police why they went to Rittenhouse Rd., but that none of them lived there.

The victim told police he opened the hatchback of his vehicle where he had stored an AK-47 rifle he recently purchased.

The report states Crudo asked the victim if he could check out the rifle. The victim agreed and handed the weapon to him.

According to the report, after looking the weapon over, Crudo cocked it and pointed it at the victim. The victim told police that Crudo said, “don’t move” to him.

Crudo then got into his own vehicle, a blue Volkswagen sedan, with the rifle and left the area, the report states.

The victim was unclear on what happened to Crudo but said he left the scene in an unknown direction on Socastee Blvd.

Crudo was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Dec. 23 where he remains. No bail has been set.

