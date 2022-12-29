Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area

Police Presence in Socastee neighborhood
Police Presence in Socastee neighborhood(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in a Socastee area community Wednesday night ended with police detaining one person.

Horry County Police were seen outside a home on Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Details are limited at this time.

WMBF News has reached out to HCPD for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire damages multiple units
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Winning $150K Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Stanley Furrow
SLED investigating 57-year-old inmate’s death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity...
Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Warrants: Florence man held in dog kennel before being fatally shot; suspect charged Charles Book
.
VIDEO: SLED works on backlog of concealed weapons permit
.
VIDEO: Market Common preps for 10th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration
.
VIDEO: SLED investigating 57-year-old inmate’s death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
.
VIDEO: Victory lap for patient at Grand Strand Medical Center