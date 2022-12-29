‘I ran to make a difference’: 1-on-1 with Congressman-elect Russell Fry

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lawmakers are preparing to head to Washington including newly elected Congressman Russell Fry.

WMBF News sat down with Fry before he starts his term next week.

Fry is representing the 7th District which covers the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

He said his time as state representative prepared him for what he will face in Washington.

“I think being a state representative or being in state government is like being on the farm team of a baseball team before the big leagues. I think it just preps you in a lot of ways. Some of the lessons that you learn on how to get things done that I learned in Columbia will carry me to Washington as well,” said Fry.

He said while there are a lot of issues he would like to tackle, his biggest goal is to be an advocate for our area.

Fry said this means making sure money is flowing into the state but especially for projects and needs here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

He mentioned specific projects like getting the ball rolling on Interstate 73, fixing up other major roads and growing the Dillon Inland Port.

“I think being an advocate for the area is so big and critical. If you look at this region, there’s a lot of opportunities I think with two interstates that already connect. Everything from airports to roads are big. I think the Dillon Inland Port is really poised to blast off,” said Fry.

Now that Republicans control the House of Representatives, Fry said he thinks they can tackle national issues like border security, the national debt and the economy.

As for his personal goals, Fry said he would like to curb the ongoing opioid epidemic.

“I think we have to get that right. That hits every town, city, state and every demographic in this country and we really need to get a handle on that, but it starts at the border,” said Fry.

Fry will actually hold two titles in Washington. He was elected to be the President of the Freshman Congressional Class which he joked is just a fancy title for herding cats, and said he’s excited about the opportunity.

“Being a voice for the freshman, making sure we’re equipped to do our jobs and making sure we know how to do our jobs, that’s chief on my mind because we don’t know what we don’t know. We’re just getting there, so being a resource for the freshman class is going to be really important in making sure that we can govern effectively,” said Fry.

Fry also shared the best piece of advice he’s received since being elected to this new position.

“God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason. It’s important to listen and to watch before you speak and to make sure that you’re learning as much as you possibly can about the process,” said Fry.

Fry heads to Washington next week where Congress meets for the first time on Tuesday, January 3.

