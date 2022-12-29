Submit a Tip
Horry County police searching for man last heard from in April

Derek Blake Edwards
Derek Blake Edwards(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to find a man who has not been heard from in months.

The Horry County Police Department said 28-year-old Derek Blake Edwards was last seen in the Myrtle Beach area. He was also last heard from in April.

Edwards is described as being around six feet tall and a little under 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

