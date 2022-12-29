HCPD launches special investigation into suspicious, illegal activity in Little River; drugs, guns seized

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Numerous complaints about illegal activity in the Little River area led to a months-long special investigation by the Horry County Police Department.

On Thursday, the police department released information on the arrests and charges in the investigation that has been ongoing since the start of 2022.

The police department said people in the community had expressed concerns about repeated sounds of gunfire, drug activity, excessive traffic and other illegal activity taking place.

HCPD listed three incidents that have led to a larger investigation.

Starting in March, the HCPD Street Crimes Unit was able to remove four illegally possessed handguns, one was stolen and three others had illegal “switches” to convert the weapons to fully automatic handguns, along with 11 grams of crack cocaine.

It led to the arrest of James “Murk” Bellamy Jr. He faces several charges in connection to the March case, including unlawful possession of a machine gun.

James "Murk" Bellamy Jr. (Source: HCPD)

Then seven months later, in October, Bellamy was on HCPD’s radar again.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on Bellamy’s vehicle along Highway 111. Authorities said before the stop, Bellamy threw out a book bag that contained cocaine, heroin and a gun.

He was arrested again and faces more charges, including trafficking heroin.

Bellamy remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Then in November, HCPD detectives were notified that Zuri “Mitch” Stephens had active warrants against him that stemmed for a recent shooting.

Zuri "Mitch" Stephens (Source: HCPD)

The department coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service, HCPD Special Operations and HCPD Narcotics Unit to serve three search warrants at a home where Stephens’ lived and two other homes where authorities said Stephens sold drugs.

He was arrested and faces several charges including attempted murder and trafficking cocaine.

Stephens remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

“Thank you to all of the Little River and Horry County neighbors and visitors who have assisted in this effort. Together, we create a safer community to call our home,” HCPD said in a press release.

HCPD said the investigation into the suspicious and illegal activity in the Little River area is ongoing, and the department said more arrests are expected in the days and weeks to come.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.