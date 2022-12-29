Grab your friends and head to the Crooked Hammock Brewery to celebrate the New Year!
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get your crew together, put on your party hat and head to the Hammock for a night of revelry and unbridled optimism for the future!
You’ll toast, feast, dance and take selfies with snow in yourhair.
Dress up or dress down, just come out and celebrate a whole new year of opportunities ahead.
To do all this, They’re throwing a good old fashioned house party!
Tickets with drinks included, food, and festivities are $110.
Designated Driver tickets giving access to everything BUT the bar are $50!
