Florence officials say water system stabilizing days after boil advisory, main break

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Florence say the city’s water system is stabilizing days after a boil water advisory went out on Christmas Day.

In an update Thursday, the city said water pressure continues to increase, which is allowing for elevated tanks to be refilled. Customers should also begin to notice less fluctuation in water pressure.

“City crews have worked faithfully to restore water service to our customers and I’m appreciative of their hard work and dedication,” Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said in her own statement. “I would also like to thank our customers for remaining patient and understanding as we continue to work to resolve this issue.”

The city identified a water main break on Christmas Day which led to the water service disruption and the city advising residents to boil their water. The majority of the issues were contained west of Irving Street and east of Interstate 95.

Problems persisted Monday when city systems had problems with water pressure due to low temperatures and other damage was reported.

The boil water advisory was lifted Wednesday, but the city said at least 20 million gallons of water were lost. The full cost of the situation to the city is unknown.

The exact cause of the loss of pressure remains under investigation.

Any other residents experiencing issues are asked to call the city’s utility department at 843-665-3236.

