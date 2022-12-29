FIRST ALERT: Ending the year warm, rain chances increase New Year’s Eve

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re saying hello to the 60s today and continuing to climb toward the 70s by next week! If you have plans for New Year’s Eve, you’ll want to make sure you have the rain gear nearby.

TODAY

While it’s a cool morning, it’s not bad compared to the teens and 20s we’ve seen since last weekend. We can deal with these temperatures and can expect things to warm into the 50s quickly today by lunchtime. If you haven’t thought about getting outside today, make plans! Highs will be in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Highs will climb into the lower 60s today. (WMBF)

WARMING TREND

Even with our incoming system for New Year’s Eve, temperatures will remain mild through the weekend and into next week. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 60s to end 2022. By the start of 2023, we will see areas climb into the 70s later this weekend and into next week. Everyone sees highs in the upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday, even with rain chances at 70% on Saturday.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s through the weekend before the upper 60s and lower 70s roll in to kick off the new year. (WMBF)

NEW YEAR’S FORECAST

That incoming low pressure system will bring clouds into the region starting late on Friday. We’ve thrown a 20% chance of a shower into the forecast for tomorrow. Outside of that, all eyes are focused on Saturday where clouds and showers will be likely at times.

Off and on showers will continue through the day on Saturday. It's not a washout, but expect to see some rain in your area at some point during the day. (WMBF)

We’re getting our first glimpse of the higher resolution data and it’s looking better for midnight in the area. While rain chances will still be at 70% through the day, we did drop the rain chance to 40% for midnight as we ring in 2023. Higher resolution data suggests a few showers will still be around then, but coverage will not be as widespread due to plenty of showers off and on during the day.

New Year's Eve plans? Here's a look at the forecast. (WMBF)

Should you cancel plans for the weekend? Absolutely not! Saturday will have dry time but also see showers. If you really want to, just move any outdoor plans to Sunday! Clouds will clear out quickly, allowing for plenty of sunshine for the first day of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.