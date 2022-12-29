Submit a Tip
Emergency allotments for existing SNAP households in S.C. to end on Jan. 31

Snap Benefits
Snap Benefits(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Those who rely on government help to pay for groceries, won’t automatically get extra money starting Feb. 1, 2023.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) announced that the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments will be ending on Jan. 31, 2023.

Since March 2020, all existing SNAP customers were given the maximum benefit allotment based on household size.

The month of January has been approved by the USDA as South Carolina’s transition month back to normal SNAP benefit allotments.

For example, a two-person SNAP household had a regular allotment of $250 a month. With the authorization of emergency allotments, a two-person household would receive an extra $266, totaling $516 a month. Now effective Feb. 1, 2023, a two-person household will go back to receiving $250 a month.

On Jan. 3, 2023, SNAP recipients will be able to view their regular monthly SNAP benefit amount and their emergency allotment amount by CLICKING HERE.

Over 308,000 households, representing more than 626,000 clients are currently receiving SNAP benefits in South Carolina as of November 2022.

