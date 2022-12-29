Early morning house fire in Marion under investigation

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a house fire in Marion is under investigation.

Marion Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 1 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 800 block of Georgetown Street.

Firefighters arrived within minutes to find flames coming from the home.

Crews battled the fire through the early morning hours until it was under control.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the home suffered significant damage.

The Marion Rural Fire Department was requested for additional manpower to help fight the fire.

