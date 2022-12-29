Deputies: Man in serious condition after being beaten outside Florence County gas station

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after a man was beaten outside of a gas station in Florence County Wednesday evening.

Florence County Deputy Chief Tommy Sullivan said the man was beaten with an object, possibly a hammer, at the gas station beside the Travelodge along Highway 76.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputy Chief Sullivan said the victim is wanted in North Carolina for Domestic Violence and Kidnapping.

The investigation is still ongoing so details are limited at this time.

