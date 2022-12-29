Conway woman faces felony DUI after Christmas Eve head-on collision injures 5

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people were seriously injured on Christmas when the SUV they were traveling in was hit head-on.

The Conway Police Department said Jenni Dodge Smith, 28, of Conway, was traveling southbound on Fourth Ave. and South Oaks Dr. when she crossed over the center line into the northbound lanes.

According to the report, Smith was traveling at a high rate of speed when she hit a northbound 2016 Ford Expedition head-on.

Five people were in the Ford SUV.

Conway PD said all five suffered “great bodily injury that required extensive medical treatment.”

The report states that Conway PD believed Smith to be under the influence of narcotics, accounting for five charges of felony DUI with great bodily injury.

Smith remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bond has been set.

