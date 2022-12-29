Celebrate the new year at Market Common with a taste of NYC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Market Common will host a New Year’s Eve party to welcome 2023!

The annual Southern Times Square is the beach’s own version of the Big Apple’s New Year’s Eve celebration with a live telecast on a jumbo screen and a mirror ball drop at midnight. Enjoy live music, a beer & wine garden, food vendors, photo booth and more at this event.

To receive a ticket, present a receipt totaling $25 or more from any restaurant or retailer located at The Market Common during the last week of December.

Exchange your receipt for a ticket at The Market Common Management office during normal business hours from now until Dec. 31.

One ticket will be issued for each $25 spent.

