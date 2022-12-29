2 buildings, several vehicles damaged in Aynor-area outdoor fire

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Several vehicles and a home were damaged in a nearly two-acre outdoor fire Thursday in Aynor.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 3000 block of Vick Road at around 2:15 p.m. The blaze damaged a nearby abandoned structure as well as a home in the area.

A video from HCFR crews at the scene shows the blaze burning what appears to be a pickup truck.

Officials said the fire was contained as of around 3:45 p.m., but those nearby may see smoke for an extended period of time.

No injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is assisting county crews at the scene.

