2 buildings, several vehicles damaged in Aynor-area outdoor fire

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Several vehicles and a home were damaged in a nearly two-acre outdoor fire Thursday in Aynor.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 3000 block of Vick Road at around 2:15 p.m. The blaze damaged a nearby abandoned structure as well as a home in the area.

A video from HCFR crews at the scene shows the blaze burning what appears to be a pickup truck.

Officials said the fire was contained as of around 3:45 p.m., but those nearby may see smoke for an extended period of time.

No injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is assisting county crews at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

