Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Warrants: Man shot at victim with BB gun during Myrtle Beach robbery

Christopher Farrington
Christopher Farrington(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is behind bars after allegedly committing an armed robbery with a BB gun in Myrtle Beach.

Records show 27-year-old Christopher Farrington, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested on Dec. 22 and was later booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Warrants state his arrest stems from an incident on Dec. 21, in the area of 8th Avenue North and Canal Street. The victims told police they were attacked by Farrington, who was armed with “a rifle-style weapon” and demanded bags from them.

When one of the victims did not comply, Farrington allegedly struck them in the back of their head with the butt of the rifle. As the victim ran away, warrants state Farrington fired a shot from the gun that struck the victim’s bag.

The weapon in question was later determined to be a “BB-style rifle.” Documents also state the incident was caught on city cameras and the footage lined up with the victim’s statements.

Farrington is charged with two counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree assault.

He’s being held without bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire damages multiple units
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Winning $150K Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Stanley Furrow
SLED investigating 57-year-old inmate’s death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity...
Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Market Common preps for 10th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration
.
VIDEO: SLED investigating 57-year-old inmate’s death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says it is unable to process transactions...
SCDMV offices hit red light in network outage, online transactions unaffected
CCU’s Chanticleer Regiment to play in London New Year’s Day Parade
CCU’s Chanticleer Regiment to play in London New Year’s Day Parade