Warrants: Man shot at victim with BB gun during Myrtle Beach robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is behind bars after allegedly committing an armed robbery with a BB gun in Myrtle Beach.

Records show 27-year-old Christopher Farrington, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested on Dec. 22 and was later booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Warrants state his arrest stems from an incident on Dec. 21, in the area of 8th Avenue North and Canal Street. The victims told police they were attacked by Farrington, who was armed with “a rifle-style weapon” and demanded bags from them.

When one of the victims did not comply, Farrington allegedly struck them in the back of their head with the butt of the rifle. As the victim ran away, warrants state Farrington fired a shot from the gun that struck the victim’s bag.

The weapon in question was later determined to be a “BB-style rifle.” Documents also state the incident was caught on city cameras and the footage lined up with the victim’s statements.

Farrington is charged with two counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree assault.

He’s being held without bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

