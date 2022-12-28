Warrants: Florence man held in dog kennel before being fatally shot; suspect charged

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is being charged in connection to the death of a Pee Dee man whose body was found earlier this year.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Book is being charged with murder, kidnapping and possession of a violent crime in the death of Trey Lee Montrose.

Warrants obtained by WMBF news state Book and unnamed co-defendants kidnapped Montrose on Oct. 8 and held him in a dog kennel before shooting him at a home in Darlington County.

Montrose’s body was found later that day in the area of Victor White Road near Timmonsville in Florence County. According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, an autopsy at the time found Montrose died of “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries.”

Online records show Book has been held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center since Oct. 20, with no bond set on his latest charges.

