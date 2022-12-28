Upstate correctional officer had sex with inmate, warrants say

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said a correctional officer was charged for an ongoing sexual relationship with an inmate on Dec. 13.

According to arrest warrants, 28-year-old Zuleika Marie Santiago of Spartanburg admitted to willfully engaging in sexual intercourse with the inmate at the Union County Detention Center on Jonesville Highway.

The SCDC said Santiago was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate. She was also fired.

The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.

