MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after driving off of a Marion County road early Wednesday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver was on Zion Road, four miles west of Mullins when they went off the road, struck a ditch and flipped.

There were no passengers in the car.

