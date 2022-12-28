Submit a Tip
Stolen vehicle-turned high-speed police chase ends in I-95 crash

(SOURCE: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A stolen vehicle-turned high-speed police chase in Florence Wednesday ended when the suspect crashed into a bridge pillar under I-95.

Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers were taking a report for a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of South Irby Street when the stolen car drove by.

The officers tried to pull the vehicle over at Lucas and Irby, but the driver kept going.

Two police cars pursued the suspect; however, the chase was terminated in 1800 block of West Lucas street for the safety of the public.

Brandt said the suspect apparently lost control at the northbound ramp for I-95 at 502 and hit the pillar. He was pinned for 10-20 minutes before police could extricate him.

EMS transported the suspect to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Brandt said.

He faces charges for failing to stop for a blue light and for the stolen vehicle.

No other vehicles or people were involved or injured.The northbound interchange was closed for about an hour, and has since reopened.

Brandt said the supeect will be identified once charged.

