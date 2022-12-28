Submit a Tip
State DMV offices hit red light with network outage

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says it is unable to process transactions...
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says it is unable to process transactions because of a statewide network outage.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says it cannot currently process any transactions.

The agency said on its Facebook page it is experiencing a “statewide network outage.”

“We are working to get this issue resolved as soon as possible,” the post states.

SCDMV offices just reopened Monday following a holiday break.

There was no immediate estimate available on when the outage was expected to be resolved.

