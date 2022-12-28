Submit a Tip
Police: Shots fired at Mullins home, cars day after Christmas; suspect(s) wanted

Police are investigating shooting (Source: MGNOnline)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for the suspect(s) who riddled a Mullins family’s home and cars with bullets the day after Christmas.

Two sedans and a home on Magnolia Court were struck with over a dozen bullets Monday night, police said.

According to the report, one of the sedans was left with 12 bullet holes. Two bullets shattered a window in the front of the house.

Police recovered 11 shell casings in the driveway.

The owner of the car hit with a dozen bullets told police she doesn’t have any issues with anyone. According to the report, all residents said they believe the house and vehicles were mistaken for someone else’s.

Those inside during the shooting told police they are thankful they weren’t hurt or killed and hope whoever is responsible will be caught soon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mullins Police Department at (843) 464-9583.

