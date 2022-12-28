Submit a Tip
Parents charged after 7-week-old baby dies

Michael Blackwell Jr. and Sheila Raynor
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a couple is facing charges after the death of a 7-week-old infant on Monday.

A 911 call was placed from an apartment complex on Keoway Drive reporting a baby in possible cardiac arrest.

EMS found the baby boy unresponsive. He was transported to the hospital but died a short time later. The cause of the baby’s death has not yet been determined.

According to the incident report, the baby’s parents told investigators he was fine when they laid him down to sleep but was later found unresponsive.

Deputies said they found narcotics while executing a search warrant at the home, including cocaine and MDMA.

They arrested Michael Blackwell Jr. and Sheila Raynor, who are charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule 1 narcotic and possession of a controlled substance.

Their bonds were each set at $55,000.

The investigation is ongoing. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Child Death Task Force has been asked to assist with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

