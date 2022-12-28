Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mega Millions jackpot up to $640 million after no big winner

The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever.
The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions jackpot grew larger Wednesday to an estimated $640 million after another drawing without a winner.

No one won the lottery game’s top prize Tuesday night, making it 21 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. The next drawing will be Friday night.

The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a $2.04 billion Powerball prize that was won Nov. 8 in California. So far, that big winner hasn’t stepped forward to claim the prize.

The reason for all the big prizes is simple — long odds ensure there are few winners and the long streaks of lottery futility allow jackpots to grow ever larger week after week.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is one in 302.6 million.

The advertised jackpot of $640 million is for a winner who opts to be paid with an annuity, doled out through annual payments over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, with for Friday’s drawing will be an estimated $328.3 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire damages multiple units
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Winning $150K Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity...
Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Market Common preps for 10th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration
Stanley Furrow
SLED investigating 57-year-old inmate’s death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Pope Francis requests prayers on Wednesday for Pope Emeritus Benedict who is “very sick.”
Pope Francis asks for prayers for Pope Emeritus Benedict
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan’s detention in Russia
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Georgetown SWAT, deputies block traffic for search warrant