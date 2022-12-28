Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man arrested after hateful rant goes viral on TikTok: ‘He just kept going on’

A man in Northern California was arrested after allegedly making racist comments targeting Asian Americans. (Source: KGO, ABIGAIL HALILI, ARINE KIM, CNN)
By Dion Lim
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) - A man is in custody for allegedly making racist comments towards Asian Americans in Northern California over the holiday weekend.

“We heard a guy parked in his car yelling from his window, ‘Keep walking. you need to get away from that store,’” Abigail Halili, East Bay resident, said.

The taunts quickly turned racial and included an obscene hand gesture.

“He just kept going on and on, saying you guys are ‘Filipino idiots. You guys probably sell cocaine,’” Halili said.

Thanks to social media, the Halili family said they quickly learned they weren’t the only Asian Americans targeted.

Other victims came forward, saying they were also targeted with hate speech.

Northern California resident Arine Kim and her friend Elliot Ha said they were filming a video for TikTok when they were approached by a man who began pelting them with insults.

“At the moment, I did not take it seriously, but afterward it kind of started to hit me like, ‘Wow, this is serious,’” Ha said.

San Ramon police said after the videos were shown, they were inundated with tips that helped lead to the arrest of the man in question on Monday.

Both sets of victims said they have realized the power of speaking out.

“Making it not seem like a big deal, I think a lot of Asian people, in general, do that,” Kim said. “I want to bring more awareness to this and want other people to realize how bad it is.”

According to police, the man arrested has not been formally charged but is likely facing at least two counts of hate crimes.

“I just want people to learn that hate crimes against Asian Americans are a very real thing,” Halili said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire damages multiple units
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Winning $150K Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Stanley Furrow
SLED investigating 57-year-old inmate’s death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity...
Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Warrants: Florence man held in dog kennel before being fatally shot; suspect charged Charles Book
.
VIDEO: SLED works on backlog of concealed weapons permit
.
VIDEO: Market Common preps for 10th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration
.
VIDEO: SLED investigating 57-year-old inmate’s death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
.
VIDEO: Victory lap for patient at Grand Strand Medical Center