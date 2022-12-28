Lanes closed in Socastee as crews fight house fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the Socastee area while crews respond to a house fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to Socastee Boulevard and Everette Street just after 8 a.m.

As of 9:25 a.m., HCFR said the fire had been placed under control with no injuries reported.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Police Department are assisting.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

